Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,801 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.4% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,493,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,818. The company has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $246.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

