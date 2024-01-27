UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,883 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 5.5% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,710,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,218,963 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,210,004,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 776.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $177,941,000 after buying an additional 2,877,983 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $9.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $503.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,212,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,457. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $531.77 and a 200-day moving average of $515.93. The stock has a market cap of $465.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.