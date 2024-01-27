Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,169,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,697 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $357,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,717,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,341,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.16.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

