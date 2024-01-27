Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 28,005 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 528.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,005 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.79. The company had a trading volume of 482,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,291. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $258.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

