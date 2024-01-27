WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.50

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.50 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 31.57 ($0.40). WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at GBX 31.42 ($0.40), with a volume of 145,742 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of £19.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 29.52.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 832.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 68.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.