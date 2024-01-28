116,713 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Acquired by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 116,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,868,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 420,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,944,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 788,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,674,000 after purchasing an additional 84,059 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.42. 5,010,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,326,798. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

