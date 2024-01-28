13,849 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Purchased by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

IVW stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.41. 4,299,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,260. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.74. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $79.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

