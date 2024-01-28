18,600 Shares in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Acquired by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,245,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,940,000 after buying an additional 126,557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 28.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,121,066 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after buying an additional 1,793,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 41.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,525,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,620,000 after buying an additional 2,214,790 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,464,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after buying an additional 2,225,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,792,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 57,089 shares in the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NAT traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. 3,468,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,602. The stock has a market cap of $937.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of -0.06. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.19.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

