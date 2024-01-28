20,729 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,446,000. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.1% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $423.81. 37,137,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,956,096. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $285.19 and a 12 month high of $429.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $403.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.90.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

