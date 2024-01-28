3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,720,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,783. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.32. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $120.85. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.51%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

