500,000 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Acquired by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,065,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PG&E by 725.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in PG&E by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.99. The stock had a trading volume of 15,735,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,067,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. PG&E’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

