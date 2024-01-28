5,406 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Acquired by Trium Capital LLP

Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after acquiring an additional 317,335 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,512,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,849,000 after acquiring an additional 862,050 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,371,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,744,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,108,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,301,000 after acquiring an additional 33,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,733,000 after acquiring an additional 323,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE LYV traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.29. 2,192,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,739. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.92. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $101.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 162.05% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Evercore ISI raised Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Mkm raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

