619 Shares in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Purchased by Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SON. State Street Corp increased its position in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,429,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth approximately $51,618,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 52.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,043,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,605,000 after buying an additional 700,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 1,144.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 710,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 653,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.31. 253,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,763. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average of $55.62.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

