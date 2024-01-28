AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,483 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.08% of AbbVie worth $215,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4 %

AbbVie stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.40. 4,654,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,876,630. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.95. The firm has a market cap of $295.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $167.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.