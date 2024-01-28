abrdn plc Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,813,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,322 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $131,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,839,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,304,072. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $264.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

