abrdn plc Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.07% of Home Depot worth $220,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after acquiring an additional 869,450,462 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $160,260,000 after buying an additional 2,517,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,703,690,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD traded up $4.33 on Friday, reaching $355.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,177,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,896. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.25. The company has a market cap of $353.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $362.96.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.31.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

