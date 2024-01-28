abrdn plc Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 964,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,263 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.11% of International Business Machines worth $135,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 264.1% in the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 13,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,009,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,577,000 after acquiring an additional 62,764 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBM traded down $3.01 on Friday, hitting $187.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,895,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147,999. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.15 and a 200-day moving average of $150.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $171.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $196.90.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

