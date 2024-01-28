abrdn plc Has $176.64 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,043,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 178,789 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.15% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $176,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,152,211,000 after purchasing an additional 658,377,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,431,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $208,647,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.70. 10,855,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,001,830. The company has a market cap of $101.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $75.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 60.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. William Blair lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.