Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Trium Capital LLP

Trium Capital LLP cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,903 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in Adobe by 1,542.1% during the third quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 178,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $90,762,000 after buying an additional 167,160 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,791 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 98.0% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,341 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.9% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

Adobe Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $8.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $613.93. 2,137,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,014. The company has a 50 day moving average of $601.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $559.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89. The firm has a market cap of $277.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

