Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,997 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.1% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,020,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $8.65 on Friday, reaching $613.93. 2,137,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,014. The stock has a market cap of $277.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $601.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $559.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. HSBC began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

