Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Lifted by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.1% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Roth Mkm started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $3.08 on Friday, reaching $177.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,381,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,319,840. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.03 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The company has a market cap of $283.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,477.21, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.