AM Squared Ltd Sells 4,400 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

AM Squared Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 15.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,276,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Target by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Target by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.53. 3,014,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.70. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.62.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

