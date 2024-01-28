American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) is Starfox Financial Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Starfox Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Starfox Financial Services LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,789,000 after purchasing an additional 40,922 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 515,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,524,000 after acquiring an additional 36,556 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 3,161.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 208,887 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 78,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 31,351 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KORP traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $46.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,304. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $46.90.

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

