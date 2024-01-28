American Express (NYSE:AXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. American Express updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.650-13.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $12.65-13.15 EPS.

American Express Trading Up 7.1 %

AXP traded up $13.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.43. 13,555,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.08 and its 200 day moving average is $165.35. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $204.77.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $911,554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of American Express by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after buying an additional 1,214,731 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $124,325,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,697,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $295,632,000 after buying an additional 772,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

