AMI Investment Management Inc. Buys 48,686 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1,318.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $80.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,010,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,326,798. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.66.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
