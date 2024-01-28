AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $3.26 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VOO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $448.23. 6,404,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,454,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $449.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

