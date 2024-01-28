AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $355,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $178.18. 361,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,045. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $182.37.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

