AMI Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 53,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starfox Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 110,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.43. 8,717,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,341,605. The firm has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

