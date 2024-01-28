AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,982 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $36.63. 3,468,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,157,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $37.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.22.
About Schwab International Equity ETF
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
