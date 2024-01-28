Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. Morgan Stanley upgraded Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.56.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.93. 2,379,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,972. The stock has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.49 and its 200 day moving average is $182.75. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

