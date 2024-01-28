Argan (NYSE:AGX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.91

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.91 and traded as high as $44.48. Argan shares last traded at $44.19, with a volume of 54,437 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Argan alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Argan

Argan Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $593.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.46). Argan had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 180.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Argan by 0.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 449,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Argan by 62.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Argan by 37.6% during the third quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 173,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 47,332 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Argan by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 395,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,011,000 after buying an additional 32,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Argan by 257.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

(Get Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.