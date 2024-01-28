Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,821,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,569,000 after buying an additional 1,736,252 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,802,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $47,584,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 351.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 720,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,800,000 after purchasing an additional 560,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,902.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,824,000 after purchasing an additional 459,973 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GWRE traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.10. The stock had a trading volume of 366,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,270. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,678.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,368 shares of company stock worth $1,997,599 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

