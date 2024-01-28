Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys 202 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Sony Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Sony Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Sony Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SONY traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.39. 898,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,563. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.13. The company has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.99. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $79.62 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SONY. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

