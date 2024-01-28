Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chewy by 101.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,478,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,518,000 after buying an additional 1,751,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the second quarter worth about $43,662,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chewy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after buying an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 17.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,426,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,251,000 after acquiring an additional 501,491 shares during the period. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $13,722,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHWY traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,091,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,206,711. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 969.00, a PEG ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

