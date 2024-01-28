Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chewy by 101.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,478,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,518,000 after buying an additional 1,751,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the second quarter worth about $43,662,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chewy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after buying an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 17.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,426,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,251,000 after acquiring an additional 501,491 shares during the period. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $13,722,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chewy Stock Performance
Shares of CHWY traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,091,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,206,711. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 969.00, a PEG ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 0.94.
Insider Activity at Chewy
In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
