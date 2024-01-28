Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,693 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,040. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,228,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,045,313. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $73.53.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.96.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

