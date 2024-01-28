Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IHG. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 621.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,067.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IHG stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.81. The stock had a trading volume of 162,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,843. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.27 and its 200-day moving average is $79.46. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of $63.12 and a 1-year high of $96.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IHG shares. Berenberg Bank lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BNP Paribas lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6,000.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

