Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,673,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,499,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after buying an additional 7,045,899 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,562,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,988,346,000 after buying an additional 4,333,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,560,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,680,496,000 after buying an additional 1,610,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,047,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,683,000 after buying an additional 2,373,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,196,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,460,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $118.85. The stock has a market cap of $608.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.83 and its 200 day moving average is $96.35.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

