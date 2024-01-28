Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 106 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $448.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,404,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,009. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $449.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $431.24 and a 200-day moving average of $413.68. The stock has a market cap of $358.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

