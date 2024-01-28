Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,693 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $32,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,653,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,804,585. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $138.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.96 and a 1 year high of $178.40.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.92.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

