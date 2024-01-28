Arizona State Retirement System Has $187.98 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 626,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,931 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.6% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $187,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 933,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $280,209,000 after acquiring an additional 96,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,169,767 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $651,386,000 after purchasing an additional 163,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.09.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 856,675 shares of company stock worth $293,293,442 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $394.14. 13,159,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,562,819. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.54. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.95 and a 12-month high of $396.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

