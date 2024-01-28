Arizona State Retirement System Has $74.44 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.6% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $74,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $164.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,654,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,630. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.78 and a 200-day moving average of $149.05. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $167.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

