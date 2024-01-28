Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Boeing were worth $31,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its holdings in Boeing by 21.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 1,335.3% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,899,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $280.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Boeing Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:BA traded up $3.59 on Friday, hitting $205.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,911,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,502,573. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.83. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.72, a PEG ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

