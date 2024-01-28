Arizona State Retirement System Sells 10,153 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,693 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,153 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 0.5% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $55,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $2,985,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,071,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,312,745.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $2,985,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,071,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,312,745.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,410,805 shares of company stock worth $364,010,045. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.94. 4,877,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,957,695. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.65 and a 52 week high of $285.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.98 billion, a PE ratio of 106.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

