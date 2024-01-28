Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,071 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $55,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,111,842,000 after acquiring an additional 406,136,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,116,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,414,693,000 after purchasing an additional 55,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after buying an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,091,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,178,095,000 after acquiring an additional 157,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.76.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $9.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $547.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,172,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,843. The stock has a market cap of $211.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $597.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $520.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

