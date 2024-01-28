Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,364 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.8% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $97,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $25.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,204.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,581,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,867. The stock has a market cap of $564.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.10 and a 52 week high of $1,284.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,070.27 and its 200 day moving average is $941.66.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,300.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $981.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.