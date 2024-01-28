Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,954 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 362,880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $25,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,689,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,265,103. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.88 and its 200-day moving average is $71.94. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $90.62. The company has a market capitalization of $93.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

