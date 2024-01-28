Arizona State Retirement System Sells 637 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $26,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.31.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

LMT traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $429.91. 1,260,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,451. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $450.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

