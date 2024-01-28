Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 8.9% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 154,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 80,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 434,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.78. 1,585,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,917. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.25. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

