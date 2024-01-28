Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Has $5.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.4% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 379.6% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 147,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.05. The company had a trading volume of 16,478,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,307,499. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.88 and a 200 day moving average of $71.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

