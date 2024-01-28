Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5,159.31

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,159.31 ($65.56) and traded as high as GBX 5,219.93 ($66.33). Ashtead Group shares last traded at GBX 5,196 ($66.02), with a volume of 904,831 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,300 ($80.05) to GBX 6,000 ($76.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.81) price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($69.89) to GBX 5,300 ($67.34) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,300 ($80.05) to GBX 5,800 ($73.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group to GBX 700 ($8.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,675 ($59.40).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,053.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,159.09. The firm has a market cap of £22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,759.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,684.56%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

